Bears complete interviews with Brian Flores, Jeff Ireland

The Bears interviewed Jeff Ireland for their General Manager position and Brian Flores for their head coaching job Friday, the team announced.

Ireland becomes the fourth G.M. candidate they have interviewed, following Glenn Cook, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Champ Kelly. Flores and Doug Pederson are the two coaching prospects the Bears have interviewed.

Ireland is assistant G.M. of the Saints, a role he has had since 2015. He was General Manager of the Dolphins from 2008-13.

When he was 12 years old, Ireland served as a Bears ball boy. His grandfather, Jim Parmer, worked for the team as a scout (1972-77) and director of college scouting (1978-85).

Flores lost his job with the Dolphins earlier this week after three seasons as the team’s head coach. He went 24-25 with winning records each of the past two seasons.

Flores previously spent 15 seasons with the Patriots.