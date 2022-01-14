Bengals elevate Mike Daniels, Trent Taylor for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

The Bengals announced a couple of additions to their roster for Saturday’s home playoff game against the Raiders.

They have elevated defensive lineman Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Daniels started the season finale for the Bengals. He had five tackles and a tackle for loss in their loss to the Browns. Daniels appeared in 10 playoff games during his seven seasons with the Packers.

Taylor has played in four games this season and had two catches for 41 yards last Sunday. He returned four kickoffs and seven punts over the course of the season.