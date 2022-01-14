Broncos complete interview with Luke Getsy

Getty Images

The Broncos have completed an interview with Packers quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, the team announced Friday night.

He is the second candidate to interview after Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talked to General Manager George Paton and the Broncos’ search committee Thursday.

The Broncos have eight more candidates to interview, with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on deck for Saturday.

Getsy, who has seven years of NFL experience, has spent the past two seasons in his current position. He joined the Packers as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 and was promoted to wide receivers coach ahead of the 2016 season. After two years working with the team’s receivers, Getsy spent a season as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Getsy then returned to Green Bay as Matt LaFleur’s quarterbacks coach before assuming his current role last season.