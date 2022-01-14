Colts want to sign Quenton Nelson to extension, don’t want him at left tackle

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard wouldn’t commit to quarterback Carson Wentz‘s return during a Thursday press conference, but he had no such hesitation about another offensive starter.

Left guard Quenton Nelson had his fifth-year option exercised before the season, so he’s under contract in Indianapolis for one more year. Ballard made it clear during the press conference that the Colts plan on him remaining in the fold well past the 2022 season.

“Quenton’s a Colt,” Ballard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We want him to be a Colt long-term. When we do the contract, we’ll work through that.”

In addition to knowing that the Colts want him around for the long term, they also know that they want him to play guard. There’s been chatter about moving Nelson to left tackle in the past and the team still needs a lasting answer at the position, but Ballard asked “why would you move a great player to left tackle” while saying it wasn’t something the team has on the table heading into the offseason.