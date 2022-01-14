Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald headline five unanimous All-Pro selections

Getty Images

Five players are unanimous selections to this year’s Associated Press All-Pro team, including a pair of players who will be helping the Rams try to advance in the postseason on Monday night.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were each named by all 50 voters whose choices put together the team. It’s the first time that Kupp has been named a first-team All-Pro and the seventh-straight year that Donald has been on the team.

Donald’s chief competition for defensive player of the year was also a unanimous choice. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record this year and is now a three-time All-Pro.

“Obviously, it’s an honor to be recognized, and it wouldn’t be possible without my coaches and incredible teammates, but the awards and accolades aren’t what drives me,” Watt said. “It’s competing with and for them, this franchise, and this city, that drives me. My coaches and teammates are the people that put me in a position to make splash, help us win, and this recognition honestly doesn’t come without them.”

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made the first team for the second straight season and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor joins Kupp as a first-timer.