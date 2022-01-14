Cowboys rule out Keanu Neal

Getty Images

The Cowboys ruled out linebacker Keanu Neal for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Neal has chest and elbow injuries that limited him Wednesday and kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday.

“He’s obviously struggling coming off the Philadelphia game,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said before practice, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

The team placed safety Israel Mukuamu on injured reserve Friday with his hamstring injury that limited him the first two practice days of the week.

Every other player participated fully and no one except Neal has a designation.

That means running back Tony Pollard (foot) and left tackle Tyron Smith (knee/ankle) are good to go.

Pollard missed last week’s game, but in 15 games this season, he had 169 touches for 1,056 yards and two touchdowns.

“Tony looks great,” McCarthy said. “I think definitely the time off helped him, too. I mean he was able to practice all the through the week. Last week leading up to Philadelphia so really the Sunday-Monday-Tuesday time was very beneficial for him. Yeah, Tony looks like he’s back to 100 percent.”

The Cowboys also got tight ends coach Lunda Wells back in the team facility Friday as he cleared COVID-19 protocols.