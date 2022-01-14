Falcons sign CFL standouts Brayden Lenius, Dee Alford to future contracts

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons signed a pair of standouts from the Canadian Football League to future contracts for the 2022 season.

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Brayden Lenius and Winnipeg Blue Bombers cornerback Dee Alford are both making the jump from the CFL to the Falcons.

Lenius, a 6-foot-5 receiver, played in college at the University of Washington and University of New Mexico. He was a second round pick by Saskatchewan in the CFL draft in 2019 and had a breakout season in 2021. He caught 37 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games for Saskatchewan this season.

Alford won a Grey Cup this year with Winnipeg in his only season playing in Canada after going undrafted out of Division II Tusculum University. He led Winnipeg with four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He had 48 tackles and a forced fumble in 14 games played for the Blue Bombers.