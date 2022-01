Full vote totals for 2021 NFL All-Pro team

Getty Images

The Associated Press revealed its 2021 NFL All-Pro team on Friday and the group had five unanimous selections.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, Packers receiver Davante Adams, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald were each selected by all 50 voters.

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (46), Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons (46), 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (46), Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (44), Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (41), Titans safety Kevin Byard (41), and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (40) were the other seven players to cross the 40-vote threshold.

Also notably, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers edged Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in voting 34-16, which is a sign that Rodgers is on track to win his second consecutive MVP award. Rodgers was also the first-team All-Pro quarterback last year, but received 46 votes. Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes received two votes each in 2020.

At receiver, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel just beat out Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson for the third spot at first-team receiver. Samuel received 21 votes to Jefferson’s 20. Punter was also close, as Las Vegas’ A.J. Cole’s 21 votes beat Dallas’ Bryan Anger’s 18.

Below are the full vote totals for this year’s AP All-Pro team:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers, 34; Tom Brady, Buccaneers, 16.

Running back: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, 50.

Tight end: Mark Andrews, Ravens, 41; Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 9.

Wide receiver: Davante Adams, Packers, 50; Cooper Kupp, Rams, 50; Deebo Samuel, 49ers, 21; Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 20; Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, 9.

Left tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers, 46; Rashawn Slater, Chargers, 2; Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs, 1; Tyron Smith, Cowboys, 1.

Right tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, 37; Lane Johnson, Eagles, 10; Brian O’Neill, Vikings, 3.

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns, 28; Quenton Nelson, Colts, 13; Joe Thuney, Chiefs, 6; Ali Marpet, Buccaneers, 2; Rodger Saffold, Titans, 1.

Right guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys, 46; Wyatt Teller, Browns, 2; Shaq Mason, Patriots, 1; Brandon Scherff, Washington, 1.

Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles, 21; Corey Linsley, Chargers, 11; Creed Humphrey, Chiefs, 10; Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers, 5; Ryan Kelly, Colts, 3.

Edge rushers: T.J. Watt, Steelers, 50; Myles Garrett, Browns, 29; Robert Quinn, Bears, 9; Maxx Crosby, Raiders, 6; Nick Bosa, 49ers, 5; Joey Bosa, Chargers, 1.

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams, 50; Cam Heyward, Steelers, 19; Chris Jones, Chiefs, 10; Jeffery Simmons, Titans, 10; DeForest Buckner, Colts, 5; Kenny Clark, Packers, 2; Vita Vea, Buccaneers, 2; Jonathan Allen, Washington, 2.

Linebackers: Micah Parsons, Cowboys, 46; Darius Leonard, Colts, 44; De’Vondre Campbell, Packers, 18; Demario Davis, Saints, 10; Roquan Smith, Bears, 10; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks, 7; Lavonte David, Buccaneers, 3; Matthew Judon, Patriots, 3; Denzel Perryman, Raiders, 2; Foye Oluokun, Falcons, 2; C.J. Mosley, Jets, 1; Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks, 1; Devin White, Buccaneers, 1; Matt Milano, Bills, 1; Tremaine Edmunds, Bills, 1.

Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, 33; Jalen Ramsey, Rams, 32; J.C. Jackson, Patriots, 25; A.J. Terrell, Falcons, 8; Darius Slay, Eagles, 1; Marshon Lattimore, Saints, 1.

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Titans, 41; Jordan Poyer, Bills, 12; Budda Baker, Cardinals, 10; Justin Simmons, Broncos, 10; Micah Hyde, Bills, 10; Derwin James, Chargers, 5; Quandre Diggs, Seahawks, 3; Marcus Williams, Saints, 3; Adrian Phillips, Patriots, 2; Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers, 1; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers, 1; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs, 1; Harrison Smith, Vikings, 1.

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens, 40; Daniel Carlson, Raiders, 8; Nick Folk, Patriots, 1; Matt Gay, Rams, 1.

Punter: AJ Cole, Raiders, 21; Bryan Anger, Cowboys 18; Michael Dickson, Seahawks, 5; Logan Cooke, Jaguars, 3; Sam Martin, Broncos, 1; Johnny Hekker, Rams, 1; Cameron Johnson, Texans, 1.

Kick returner: Braxton Berrios, Jets, 27; Andre Roberts, Chargers, 13; Kene Nwangwu, Vikings, 7; Isaiah McKenzie, Bills, 1; Jakeem Grant, Bears, 1; Devin Duvernay, Ravens, 1.

Punt returner: Devin Duvernay, Ravens, 28; Jakeem Grant, Bears, 20; Braxton Berrios, Jets, 2.

Special teamer: J.T. Gray, Saints, 18; Matthew Slater, Patriots, 10; Ashton Dulin, Colts, 10; Miles Killebrew, Steelers, 3; Matt Adams, Colts, 3; Frankie Luvu, Panthers, 2; E.J. Speed, Colts, 1; Nick Bellore, Seahawks 1; Derek Watt, Steelers, 1

Long snapper: Luke Rhodes, Colts, 22; Josh Harris, Falcons, 12; Morgan Cox, Titans, 4; Trent Sieg, Raiders, 4; Nick Moore, Ravens, 3; Joe Cardona, Patriots, 3.