Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker are entering draft

Getty Images

Georgia lost two more players to the NFL on Friday as linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive lineman Travon Walker declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

Dean won the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top linebacker, and he is projected as a first-round choice.

A two-year starter, Dean finished the 2021 season with 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Walker announced he will forgo his senior season, making his announcement on Twitter.

Junior safety Lewis Cine and junior running back Zamir White declared for the NFL draft earlier in the day. Senior running back James Cook, who is Dalvin Cook‘s brother, announced earlier this week he is leaving with one season of eligibility remaining.

Junior receiver George Pickens, who returned from an ACL tear last March to play in three games, also announced on Friday that he is entering the NFL draft.