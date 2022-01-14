Giants complete interviews with Titans executives Monti Ossenfort, Ryan Cowden

Getty Images

The Giants announced they have completed interviews with Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden for their vacant General Manager position.

The team is conducting all the initial interviews remotely.

Cowden and Ossenfort were the fifth and sixth candidates to interview for the position.

Ossenfort, 43, is completing his second season as the Titans’ director of player personnel. He previously spent 14 years with the Patriots, the last six as the organization’s director of college scouting.

He also has worked for the Vikings and Texans.

Cowden, 43, is completing his fourth season as the Titans’ vice president of player personnel, his sixth with the franchise and his 22nd in the NFL.

Cowden oversees all areas of Tennessee’s scouting department, both college and pro, including advance scouting, free agency preparation and evaluation of players in the NFL and all other professional leagues. He also assists with college scouting and preparation for the NFL Draft.

Cowden joined the Titans in 2016 as their director of player personnel after 16 years with the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants opened the interview process on Wednesday with Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles interviewed Thursday.

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz and 49ers executives Adam Peters and Ran Carthon are the other known candidates for the job.