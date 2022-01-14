James Conner remains out of practice Friday

Getty Images

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt appears to be on the right track to play against the Rams on Monday night, but another Cardinals player is moving in the other direction.

Running back James Conner did not practice on Thursday because of the rib injury he suffered in Week 18 and reporters at Friday’s practice send word that he remains out of action. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested that Conner will be a game-time decision on Monday, but continued practice absences point toward an absence from the lineup as well.

Chase Edmonds has been practicing this week after sitting out the finale with rib and toe injuries.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore, who was limited with an ankle injury on Thursday, was also not seen on the field during the open portion of Friday’s practice.