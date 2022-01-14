Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Williams off 49ers injury report

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and left tackle Trent Williams are both good to go for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Garoppolo returned last Sunday after missing one game with a right thumb injury. He was listed as questionable for that game, but did not get any injury designation for the Wild Card round.

Williams didn’t play last weekend because of an elbow injury, but returned to practice Wednesday and is also off the final injury report of the week.

The 49ers listed four players as questionable to be in the lineup. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) make up that group. Kicker Robbie Gould punted after Wishnowsky was hurt last weekend, but the team signed Ryan Winslow to their practice squad this week and will likely promote him Saturday if Wishnowsky is not cleared to play.