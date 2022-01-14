Josh Sweat, Nate Herbig questionable for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles will have one of their key running backs available for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup with the Buccaneers. But a key edge rusher and a starting offensive lineman may not be able to play.

After he told reporters he “absolutely” would be in the backfield, running back Miles Sanders has no injury status and is expected to play. Sanders missed the last two regular-season games after breaking his hand. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday’s injury reports but a full participant on Friday.

However, defensive end Josh Sweat (illness) missed all three days of practice and is now listed as questionable. He tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks in 2021.

Right guard Nate Herbig (ankle) also did not practice on Friday after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Though they had 12 men listed on their injury report this week, the Eagles do not have any other players with an injury status for Sunday’s contest.