Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette will be game-time calls

The Buccaneers designated linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette for return from injured reserve this week, but they aren’t writing either guy into the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles just yet.

Head coach Bruce Arians called both players game-time decisions for the playoff opener. While Arians isn’t sure that Fournette is going to play, he did tell reporters that he’ll be playing a lot if he is in the lineup.

“If he’s cleared he’s playing as much as he can. We’ll still sub, but he’ll carry the most of the load,” Arians said, via Sara Walsh of Fox Sports.

Pass rushers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul are also making their way back from injuries and Arians seemed surer that those players will be back in the lineup this weekend. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson and running back Ronald Jones are the only players who have been ruled out at this point.