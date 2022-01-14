Leonard Floyd returns to full practice

Getty Images

Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (back) returned to a full practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session.

Floyd played all 17 games this season and made 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) was downgraded to limited Friday after being a full participant Thursday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same as Thursday for the players listed with injuries.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (toe) again was a full participant.

Running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) didn’t practice again.