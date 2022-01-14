Miles Sanders says he’s “absolutely” playing Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders missed the last two games of the regular season after breaking his hand, but his absence from the lineup is set to come to an end.

Sanders told reporters at a Friday press conference that he is “absolutely” going to be in the backfield against the Buccaneers. Sanders has been practicing on a limited basis this week and said that he has no second thoughts about returning less than three weeks after having surgery on his hand.

“I’m not going to be out there hesitant or timid. I feel good,” Sanders said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sanders ran 137 times for 754 yards and caught 26 passes for 158 yards in 12 games this season. Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell should also be available at running back.