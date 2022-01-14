Nick Bosa: Cowboys tackles are definitely beatable

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was back to full practice participation on Thursday and that puts him on track to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

That prospect is not an overly daunting one for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa said that Smith has been one of “the best tackles in the league for a long time” along with his Niners teammate Trent Williams, but he thinks that he and his teammates will be able to get past Smith and right tackle La'el Collins when the Cowboys want to pass this weekend.

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “There’s tape on them getting beat and we’re trying to do the same but they’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup this year and the past years so just game plan is to make them work.”

The Cowboys allowed 33 sacks during the regular season while Bosa recorded 15.5 in a strong rebound from a 2020 torn ACL. If he’s right about the Cowboys tackles, he’ll have a good chance of adding to that total and helping the 49ers get a win in Dallas.