Panthers to interview Thomas McGaughey for ST coordinator

Getty Images

The Panthers are looking for new offensive and special teams coordinators this offseason and they’ve lined up an interview with a candidate for the latter opening.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has received permission from the Giants to interview their special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey. McGaughey remains on the Giants’ staff after they fired head coach Joe Judge, but his future with the franchise would be dependent on a still unknown new head coach so he’s getting a head start on looking for other opportunities.

McGaughey is a familiar name to the Panthers. He was their special teams coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before moving up to take the job with the Giants. He also had one-year stints as a coordinator for the Jets and 49ers.

The Panthers fired Chase Blackburn, who was McGaughey’s assistant during his previous Panthers stint, earlier this week after four years in the job.