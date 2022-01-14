Patriots downgrade Isaiah Wynn to out

Getty Images

The Patriots listed 13 players as questionable for their Saturday night game against the Bills to open the postseason. Twelve of those players traveled with the team. One did not.

The Patriots ruled out left tackle Isaiah Wynn on Friday afternoon.

Wynn has hip and ankle injuries. He played only nine snaps last week before backup Justin Herron replaced him.

Wynn played 16 games this season, starting 15. Herron played 16 games with four starts.

Linebackers Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Jamie Collins (ankle) were among the other players who were questionable, but both made the trip to Buffalo.