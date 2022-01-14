Texans’ claim of “philosophical differences” with David Culley makes no sense

Getty Images

The Texans, after four careful days of discussions and evaluation (sure, Jan), decided to fire coach David Culley. Later today, G.M. Nick Caserio will attempt to keep a straight face when explaining the supposed reasons for the decision.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Caserio said that he “came to this difficult but necessary decision after reviewing our football operation,” and that the team and Culley “had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward.”

Philosophical differences? Baloney. Culley, whose ship finally came in after decades in coaching, was in no position to take a stand on anything. He’s the last guy who was going to draw a line in the sand, leveraging his (checks notes) four wins into a power play. He allowed himself to be micromanaged all year long. Why would he be saying other than “OK” regarding whatever Caserio wants to do?

We’ve seen flashes of self-serving spin that has been pushed by the team to employees of the media conglomerate the Texans partially own regarding the philosophical differences. We’re not even going to mention them here. It’s crap. It’s bunk.

They hired Culley to hold the job for a year, and then to fire him. They can’t even get the story straight as to how much he gets paid to walk away, with different reporters pushing different figures, ranging from one year to four years.

But, hey, at least they posted a heartfelt and genuine “thank you” to Culley on social media.

Yes, “thank you, Coach Culley.” Thank you, for playing along with our ruse to hire you only to fire you after a year, because we didn’t want to saddle a competent coach with a disastrous roster under the lingering shadow of Deshaun Watson‘s discontent.

Thank you, Coach Culley. Now please gather your personal effects and vacate the premises for good.