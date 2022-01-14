Texans quickly interview Brian Flores for head-coaching vacancy

Getty Images

On Thursday, the Texans fired coach David Culley. On Friday, they interviewed a candidate to replace him.

The team announced that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores interviewed for the position on Friday. Flores also interviewed for the vacancy in Chicago on Friday, four days after his surprise firing in Miami.

He’s the first candidate to sit for the job. Along with current Patriots defensive assistant Jared Mayo, Flores is regarded as one of the top candidates for the Houston job. With a third opportunity to be an NFL head coach hardly guaranteed, Flores needs to make his second stop count.