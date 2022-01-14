Trent Williams: Elbow has made a lot of improvement

Getty Images

The 49ers had to play without left tackle Trent Williams last Sunday, but it looks like he’s on track to play this weekend.

Williams returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant and said after the session that his elbow injury is in a lot better shape than he was at this time last week.

“The elbow is doing good,” Williams said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “It’s made a lot of improvement over the last week or so. I practiced today. I felt pretty good.”

Williams hurt his elbow early in Week 17, but played through the injury that week. He said he “gritted through it and I paid the price later” by missing Week 18, but that time off wound up serving him well because he’s set to play against the Cowboys this weekend.