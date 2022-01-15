Bart Scott tells Josh Allen to use Viagra to improve circulation; Pfizer advises otherwise

Getty Images

At a time when one specific Pfizer product has gotten the bulk of public attention, its signature blue pill has been mentioned a time or two in the past few days, as it relates to playing football in cold weather.

ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former NFL linebacker, recently suggested that players should use Viagra to improve circulation. The comments specifically were directed to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who said this week that he has issues with his feet staying warm.

It will be in single digits or close to that in Buffalo tonight.

Scott insisted that a lot of NFL players, in his day, took Viagra to improve circulation on cold days.

Via TMZ.com, a Pfizer rep says that Viagra “should only be used in the approved indications and always under the supervision of a physician.”

For anyone who ignores the warning from Pfizer and follows the advice of Bart Scott, remember this: If the game lasts more than four hours, see a doctor.