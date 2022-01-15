Bart Scott tells Josh Allen to use Viagra to improve circulation; Pfizer advises otherwise

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2022, 9:20 AM EST
At a time when one specific Pfizer product has gotten the bulk of public attention, its signature blue pill has been mentioned a time or two in the past few days, as it relates to playing football in cold weather.

ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former NFL linebacker, recently suggested that players should use Viagra to improve circulation. The comments specifically were directed to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who said this week that he has issues with his feet staying warm.

It will be in single digits or close to that in Buffalo tonight.

Scott insisted that a lot of NFL players, in his day, took Viagra to improve circulation on cold days.

Via TMZ.com, a Pfizer rep says that Viagra “should only be used in the approved indications and always under the supervision of a physician.

For anyone who ignores the warning from Pfizer and follows the advice of Bart Scott, remember this: If the game lasts more than four hours, see a doctor.

11 responses to “Bart Scott tells Josh Allen to use Viagra to improve circulation; Pfizer advises otherwise

  1. Viagra to improve circulation??? Ok then.

    “Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard.”

    If you are not familiar with that quote it is from a Three Stooges episode where the stooges thought they were doctors..

  2. The players should be advised to NOT look at the cheerleaders…any “rising issues” would be difficult to cover up on the field.

  7. The irony is that , no lie, when he mentioned that, Damien Woodey was present.. and was chuckling.. its on TMZ.

  9. Viagra definitely dilates arteries so he might have something here. He could also try the amino acid arginine which also boosts nitric oxide levels for improved circulation.

  10. Jokes aside it’s interesting he would admit this.

    Appendix D of the NFL substance abuse policy:
    Abuse of Prescription and Over-The-Counter Drugs

    Under the Policy, the abuse of prescription and over-the-counter drugs is prohibited.
    Abuse of prescription drugs is defined as either:
    a. the use of an otherwise permissible prescription drug without a valid prescription issued to the Player by a licensed healthcare provider specifying when the medication was prescribed and the medical reason for the prescription; or
    b. the use of a prescription drug issued to the Player by a licensed healthcare provider more than fourteen (14) days after the expiration date of the prescription or more than thirty (30) days after the prescription was authorized, if no expiration date was provided.
    Abuse of over-the-counter drugs is defined as the use of an over-the-counter drug without regard for the directions for use.

    Sounds like what’s described here is not legal. Viagra is a prescription drug.

    So did Scott just admit he is a drug cheate? Wow.

