Bills fan dusts off a Tom Brady-era tradition on Saturday night

Getty Images

Yes, it’s a tradition unlike any other. And it’s back.

What began as a gesture directed at former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned on Saturday night, when someone at the Patriots-Bills game threw a certain foreign object onto the field after New England receiver Kendrick Bourne caught a touchdown pass, at a time when the Bills led, 33-3.

Images of the object plainly appeared on TV, with Bourne actually pointing at it.

It started in 2016. The first one had Brady’s name written on it. In 2018, a fan was arrested for throwing one at a Patriots-Bills game. He actually spent the night in jail for his violation of the penal code.

The habit sparked open consternation in 2019 regarding the possibility of it happening again.

“It’s Patriots week, and that we have to contemplate if some fan is going throw a dildo on the field is ridiculous,” Bills chief administrative officer Dave Wheat told Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com at the time..

“What if Josh Allen is running, steps on it and tears his ACL?” Wheat said. “What are the ramifications? What if Tom Brady got injured? . . . . This community would never live that down. People need to realize these are professional athletes, and you’re literally putting their health and safety at risk.”

Former Bills tight end Lee Smith sounded off about the ritual in 2019.

“We try to keep it a family environment, for crying out loud,” Smith told Graham. “I have four kids that’ll be in the stands, two daughters. I’m not a huge fan of some idiot throwing a dildo onto the field while they’re watching their dad play.”

“Some idiot” did it again on Saturday night. We’ll see whether there are any repercussions or ramifications or consequences. It’s fitting, we suppose, that the habit resumed on a night when Bart Scott had advised players to combat the cold weather by taking Viagra to improve blood circulation.