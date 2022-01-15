Bills rolling over Patriots, up 27-3 at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2022, 9:41 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills kicker Tyler Bass had an extra point blocked after a Devin Singletary touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Patriots, but you’d be hard pressed to find anything else that’s gone wrong for the home team.

They’ve scored four touchdowns on four offensive possessions and rolled up 300 yards of offense while shutting out their divisional rivals through the first 29-plus minutes of play. They’ll return for the second half with a 27-3 lead and a clear path to another home playoff game next weekend.

Josh Allen threw touchdown passes to tight end Dawson Knox on the first two drives of the game and running back Devin Singletary got the ball into the end zone the next two times that Buffalo had the ball. Allen is 12-of-16 for 172 yards and he’s run five times for 63 yards against a Patriots defense that didn’t offer anything more than token resistance to the Bills in the first half.

Adjustments will likely come, but erasing a 24-point lead on the road in frigid conditions may be asking too much of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He’s 9-of-13 for 80 yards and did move the ball well on the team’s first possession, but Bills safety Micah Hyde made a spectacular play to pick him off in the end zone. The Bills have sacked Jones a couple of times and the pass rush will likely be coming heavy with the Pats needing to throw their way back into the game.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Bills rolling over Patriots, up 27-3 at halftime

  1. I haven’t seen a game so one-sided since the Rams held the Seahawks to -7 total offense back in the mid 70’s.

    Unfortunately for the Patriots, they aren’t playing the Falcons and Matty Choker.

  3. You guys should just go home at halftime. You didn’t come to play anyway. You’re getting curb stomped. But you want Allen to run so you can mess him up. Hahaha!!! He’s a sprays l superstar

  4. Ugly. Never mind Mac Jones – the Pats’ defense hasn’t come close to stopping the Bills tonight. Awfully hard to play catchup when the D doesn’t offer any resistance.

  5. This isn’t a rookie QBs fault, Bill has no excuse for this pathetic excuse for a defense, this humiliation is flat out on an overrated head coach

  7. Let’s hope the Bills don’t take the foot off the gas. Hope they pound the Patriots into next season.

  12. Josh, Bills path to another home game next week is not clear, unless we are counting on a Pittsburgh win. Love what you guys do tho! PFT is the best, Go Bills!!

  13. Not a good combo for Pats…..trailing and needing Mac to throw them to victory. His arm is weak to begin with and is even weaker in the cold weather. Some of Allen’s throws off his back foot have more zip on them than Mac’s when he steps into them. This game is ugly.

  14. Allen’s ability to run, throw, go deep and use all of the field trumps Belichick!s taking away one aspect.

    That said, the Patriots execution on defense was pathetic.

    The Bills ni they are the better team and they are proving it.

  16. The pats are not interested in playing in this weather. You can see it. They wanna get the game over with and go indoors. Btw the hoodie lock look doesn’t fly when you’re like 85 years old. It’s almost like the Clint Eastwood thing being tough at 95.

  17. Exposing this garbage defense.. getting pushed around and punked. This is a no talent unit

  18. Where’s all the Pat fans saying Mac Jones is the start of the second dynasty? 3 points in a half of a playoff game?? Sorry but this is Darnold level of failure. Bills be stomping these guys. If it keeps going this way we’ll see Hoyer soon in this game lol!

  19. THE BOSTON MASSACRE…….I can hear a pin drop from all these Pats fans who always comment here

  20. A Belichick hater uses the GOAT’s name as a moniker to call the man Jimmy Johnson says is the greatest coach in NFL history overrated.

    On another thread he blames Jones for Micah Hyde’s interception.

    Sometimes the other team is just clearly better.

  24. Funny how all the Hac Jones fans are scurrying to their basements. Tom Brady 2.0 just threw his second INT of the gm on the first drive of the second half. Gonna love Belichick grunting thru this post game conference.

  28. Question… How many New England Patriots does it take to stop the Buffalo Bills ?

    Answer… We will never know… they only allow 11 men maximum.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.