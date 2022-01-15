Bills rolling over Patriots, up 27-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Bills kicker Tyler Bass had an extra point blocked after a Devin Singletary touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Patriots, but you’d be hard pressed to find anything else that’s gone wrong for the home team.

They’ve scored four touchdowns on four offensive possessions and rolled up 300 yards of offense while shutting out their divisional rivals through the first 29-plus minutes of play. They’ll return for the second half with a 27-3 lead and a clear path to another home playoff game next weekend.

Josh Allen threw touchdown passes to tight end Dawson Knox on the first two drives of the game and running back Devin Singletary got the ball into the end zone the next two times that Buffalo had the ball. Allen is 12-of-16 for 172 yards and he’s run five times for 63 yards against a Patriots defense that didn’t offer anything more than token resistance to the Bills in the first half.

Adjustments will likely come, but erasing a 24-point lead on the road in frigid conditions may be asking too much of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He’s 9-of-13 for 80 yards and did move the ball well on the team’s first possession, but Bills safety Micah Hyde made a spectacular play to pick him off in the end zone. The Bills have sacked Jones a couple of times and the pass rush will likely be coming heavy with the Pats needing to throw their way back into the game.