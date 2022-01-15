Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier set to interview with Bears, Dolphins Sunday

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will be working together to try to beat the Patriots on Saturday night, but they’ll be competing with each other on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both men are set for a pair of head coaching interviews after the team completes its Wild Card round game. The Bears and Dolphins are the teams that will be meeting with the two Buffalo coordinators.

Daboll was Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and he also worked with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017.

Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen is also set to interview with the Bears on Sunday. He’s interviewed with the Giants as well.