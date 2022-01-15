Bucs activate Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard

Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t get running back Leonard Fournette back for Sunday’s game, but they did get some reinforcements.

The team activated inside linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard back to the 53-player roster from injured reserve. The Bucs made room for David and Bernard by cutting receiver Justin Watson and cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Tampa Bay also announced it elevated tight end Codey McElroy and running back Kenjon Barner from the practice squad for the wild-card playoff game.

The Bucs have played without David since Dec. 23 when they placed him on injured reserve. He finished the final three reglar-season games. He returned to practice earlier this week.

Bernard went on I.R. on Dec. 14 with an injury to a MCL.

Bernard caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this season and added eight rushes for 58 yards.

Since the Bucs won’t have their top two running backs, with Fournette still on injured reserve and Ronald Jones ruled out, they will lean heavily on Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.