Can Rich Bisaccia secure the Raiders job today?

Raiders owner Mark Davis can’t simply hand the head-coaching job to Rich Bisaccia without conducting a search, even if the Raiders get hot and win the Super Bowl. But there’s definitely a sense that Bisaccia continues to improve his standing with each passing week.

Could he nail down the job today? One theory making the rounds is that, if he keeps it close or wins, he could end up securing the position today.

Ultimately, it comes down to Mark Davis. There’s a sense in the building that no one knows what Davis is going to do.

And to the extent that the uncertainty serves as, basically, a carrot for Bisaccia and his locker room, so be it. If the players and the staff become more motivated to win and win and win to help Bisaccia get the job, Davis and the Raiders win, too.