Derek Carr on Rich Bisaccia: We all think he’s the right guy

Getty Images

The Raiders weren’t able to find a way past the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon and the playoff loss marked the end of an unexpected postseason trip for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia took over after Jon Gruden resigned five games into the season and piloted the team through the loss of wide receiver Henry Ruggs after he was charged with felony DUI for a car crash that killed a woman before the Raiders fell to 6-7 in early December. The team rebounded to win their last four games and got into the playoffs, which raised questions about whether he’ll get the job on a permanent basis.

Quarterback Derek Carr made his feelings clear when he spoke to reporters after the loss.

“We all think he is the right guy. I have never seen a coach with the ear to the locker room like he has,” Carr said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

The Raiders have not interviewed any other candidates for the job at this point and further clarity on Bisaccia’s status will likely be coming in the near future.