Dolphins make hard pivot back to Tua Tagovailoa, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2022, 11:47 AM EST
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is taking a page from one of his friends. He’s pushing alternative facts.

In the aftermath of Monday’s stunning decision to fire coach Brian Flores, who led the team to winning records in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-03 and went 4-2 against the Patriots (sweeping them in 2021), the Dolphins have pivoted sharply in the direction of the quarterback they were ready to abandon for the first half of the season. It’s now all about Tua, who spent the first two months of the campaign wondering when, not if, the team would finalize a trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

And while the Dolphins have every right to go all in with Tua Tagovailoa (good luck finding a coach who will truthfully say that Tua is his guy, before signing a five-year guaranteed contract), that doesn’t mean the Dolphins are currently telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth as to how they got to this point.

Consider this, from Adam Schefter of ESPN: “With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not.”

That’s false. Ross wanted Watson, the same way Ross wanted Tua. The same way, before wanting Tua, Ross wanted Joe Burrow.

Flores, if anything, wanted it to be over. The constant hovering of Watson created an unnecessary distraction for the team and for Tua, who did not react well to the constant talk of Watson possibly appearing out of nowhere and seizing the starting job. (It’s no coincidence that the Dolphins rattled off seven straight wins after the deadline came and went to make a 2021 trade.)

The mere fact that someone from the Dolphins texted Schefter the copy-paste assertion that “Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal” proves how incorrect that claim is. The Dolphins did MUCH more than explore a deal. If Watson had managed to settle his 22 civil lawsuits, the deal would have been done.

NFL Network has gotten in on the alternative facts act, too, pushing the notion that the Dolphins are all in on Tua and actually vouching for the credibility of the recent claim from Stephen Ross that he has “no plans” to pursue Watson. “That was truthful,” writes Ian Rapoport, who is directly employed by Ross and the NFL’s other 31 owners.

Now that Flores is gone, the Dolphins are trying to pin the past dysfunction on him. It’s not fair, and it’s not accurate. The fish stinks from the head down, and in Miami the guy who calls the shots (without expressly calling the shots) is Ross.

Ross wanted Burrow, but Ross didn’t get him. Ross wanted Tua, and no one tried or succeeded in getting Ross to pivot to Justin Herbert. Ross wanted Watson.

Ross may still want Watson, or someone else. For now, Ross needs to hire a good coach. That task becomes complicated if candidates think dysfunction still lingers within the organization.

Spoiler alert: It does. Second spoiler alert: It still will. Flores wasn’t the problem. And the passage of time will prove that, both as to what Flores does without the Dolphins and as to what the Dolphins do without Flores.

  1. Your Dolphins takes are totally out of touch with what’s actually going on and the real fans and followers of the team know enough to dismiss them.

  3. Not sure who he is trying to fool. I would guess that everyone in league circles knows Ross is a meddling owner and all Dolphins fans know too. Flores was badly overrated though. Fitzmagic and the defensive coordinator were the keys to that team winning.

  4. Come on Florio, This goes on in every team throughout the year. You trying to meld in the biggest crap shoot in sports (NFL draft) isn’t fair at all. Watson’s stuff will get settled and he will play. You should be dressing down the Texans

  5. Opinions can change quickly with young QB’s. Josh Allen was being called a bust by many after 2 1/2 seasons. Even HOF QB’s who are TV analysts had serious doubts that they made clear on the air. Experience does wonders for young QB’s. But also, Ross might be talking to potential coaches and finding that some would love the opportunity to work with Tua. A lot of potential coaches are still coaching in the playoffs, but they probably got word to the owner that Tua would be their guy. Flores was very unpopular inside the building. It wasn’t his coaching. Nobody could stand the guy. The Dolphins aren’t that far away, if Tua continues to improve. This job could attract a great coach, and specifically a great QB whisperer.

  7. Flores couldn’t give it up – he was too hard headed to understand a solid franchise doesn’t need a loser like Watson bringing it down. You end up alienating an entire community

  8. If Tua is their man, then Brian Daboll should be the hire. Daboll was at Alabama with Tua. Based on Tua’s performances at ‘Bama, and based on what Daboll has done (we perceive) to help Josh Allen, then Daboll *looks* to be the one that can help stabilize the Dolphins’ offense and get Tua back on track. But I personally would make sure he had a cracker-jack defensive coordinator (Vic Fangio….?).

  9. Flores took the high road and went out with class. No recriminations, no blame game. Ross and his entourage of sycophants did the opposite with lies and made up stories and excuses. But then no one expected better of Ross and the disfunctional organization he has assembled.

  10. Ross also wanted to draft Lamar Jackson, but was talked out of it by Chris Grier, so they could draft Minkah Fitzpatrick, whom they promptly traded a little over a season later. I’m not sure who’s more incompetent…

  11. For me, the report from Adam Shefter makes more sense. The time table where everything happened rings true. Flores ponded thee table hard for Watson. Ross agreed to trade for him if the women settled out of court. When that didn’t happen by the trade deadline, Flores was noticeably upset. That was the point in time when he stopped communicating with players and staff and started making life difficult for Tua. Do you honestly think he was running Brisset in on every 4th down because Brisset was better? No, he did it to rub salt in the wounds of his QB that he never wanted.

  12. What a mess… I don’t know who to believe anymore. The dust will settle and time will tell. Good thing the playoff is here so we can focus on contending, not dysfunctional, teams.

  13. If I were Tua, I would be keeping BOTH eyes on the Dolphins. I wouldn’t trust a word of what they say.

  14. Dear Mr. Ross –
    You renovated the stadium and built a great training facility, now PLEASE sell the team! You obviously are incompetent to own it further. If you really care about Miami and the Dolphins you should sell it to someone who does. Thank you.

  16. Flores was absolutely part of the problem. The problem with that problem is that he was only 1/3 of the problem. Ross and Grier make up the rest of the equation.

    Based on all of the deals, trades and machinations the Dolphins did to acquire all of that draft capital starting in 2020, had they just stood still and had a clue and not tried to out-think themselves, the would have Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor and Ja’Mar Chase right now………in addition to other stuff.

    The Dolphins are imbeciles playing checkers in a league where only Master Chess Players will succeed.

