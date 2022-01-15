Ja’Marr Chase: I don’t think I can be stopped

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was PFT’s top offensive rookie in the regular season and he showed on Saturday that he isn’t going to have any problem handling the postseason.

Chase caught nine passes for 116 yards and ran three times for 23 yards in Cincinnati’s 26-19 home win over the Raiders. Chase’s first six touches all went for first downs and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow consistently looked his way when the Bengals needed to make a play.

The Raiders didn’t have the right approach to stopping Chase and the wideout said after the game that he isn’t expecting anyone else to find the formula either.

“I don’t think I can be stopped,” Chase said in his postgame press conference.

Evidence is mounting in support of Chase’s position and we’ll find out on Sunday which team will be the next to try to prove him wrong.