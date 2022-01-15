James Conner practices, listed as questionable for Monday

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said early this week that running back James Conner would likely be a game-time decision and that’s how things are playing out.

Conner has been listed as questionable to face the Rams on Monday night because of injured ribs. He was a limited participant in practice on Saturday after sitting out the team’s Thursday and Friday sessions.

Running back Jonathan Ward (knee) also returned to practice Saturday and joins Conner in the questionable group. Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe) moved up to full participation and has no injury designation.

Left guard Justin Pugh (calf) was the only Cardinals player not to practice. He’s also listed as questionable along with wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee), and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder).

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt is not on the injury report because he hasn’t been officially activated, but signs are that he will be back on the 53-man roster in time to play on Monday night.