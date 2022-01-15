Joe Burrow, C.J. Uzomah put Bengals ahead 7-3

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals fell behind to open Saturday’s Wild Card round game against the Raiders, but they’re now in front.

Joe Burrow capped his first postseason drive by hitting tight end C.J. Uzomah for a seven-yard touchdown pass. The score put the Bengals up 7-3 with 4:31 left to play in the first quarter.

Rookie Ja'Marr Chase was Burrow’s most popular target on the way to the end zone. He caught three passes for 37 yards and all three catches went for first downs. Running back Joe Mixon also took a screen pass for a 21-yard gain while running three times for 10 yards.

The Bengals did suffer one injury early in the game. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels is called questionable to return from a groin injury.