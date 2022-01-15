Joe Burrow throws 2 TDs, Bengals up 20-13 at half

Getty Images

The Bengals are halfway to their first playoff win in 30 years.

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the first half, including a 10-yard strike to wide receiver Tyler Boyd on the first play after the two minute warning. That score put the Bengals up 20-6 over the Raiders, but Las Vegas was able to move the ball back into scoring position before the end of the half.

Quarterback Derek Carr hit wide receiver Bryan Edwards for a 19-yard gain, scrambled for 20 yards on a third down, and then hit tight end Darren Waller for 11 yards to keep the drive moving and give the Raiders a chance to cut down the Bengals lead. They did that when Carr hit wide receiver Zay Jones for a 14-yard score.

The Boyd touchdown came with some controversy. A whistle was blown as Burrow, who was near the sideline while evading pressure, threw to Boyd in the end zone. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that the down should have been replayed due to the erroneous whistle.

Burrow is 12-of-18 for 146 yards overall in his playoff debut. Four of his completions have gone to rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase for 65 yards, but tight end C.J. Uzomah joined Boyd on the receiving end of his touchdown throws.

The Bengals had the ball inside the 10-yard-line before each of McPherson’s field goals, so the lead could have been a bigger one for the home team. The Raiders also had two drives stall out ahead of Daniel Carlson field goals.

Carr is 12-of-21 for 121 yards and also lost a fumble on a sack by Trey Hendrickson. Josh Jacobs has added 64 rushing yards for the Raiders and they announced just before halftime that defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who had a sack, is questionable to return from a foot injury.