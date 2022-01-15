Johnathan Hankins active for Raiders, Josh Tupou out for Bengals

Getty Images

The Raiders will have defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in the lineup against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Hankins was listed as questionable because of back and knee injuries that kept him out of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. He returned on Thursday and avoided the inactive list for this season’s first playoff game.

Cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, guard Jordan Simmons, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers, and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers are inactive for the Raiders.

While Hankins will play, the Bengals will be without defensive lineman Josh Tupou. The nine-game starter is inactive after being listed as doubtful with knee injury.

Tackle Fred Johnson, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, defensive lineman Wyatt Ray, and cornerback Jalen Davis will also miss the game.