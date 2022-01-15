Leonard Fournette will not be activated for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may have a challenge getting their run game going against the Eagles on Sunday.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, running back Leonard Fournette will not be activated off injured reserve to play in the Wild Card matchup.

Head coach Bruce Arians had said on Friday that Fournette would be a game-time decision for the contest. But now the running back is not going to be available.

However, Laine also reports running back Giovani Bernard and linebacker Lavonte David will be activated for the game. Bernard largely served as Tampa Bay’s third-down back this season, recording 123 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions. He also had eight carries for 58 yards.

The Bucs also won’t have Ronald Jones on Sunday, as he’s out with an ankle injury.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Le’Veon Bell are the other running backs on Tampa Bay’s roster.