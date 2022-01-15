No interview requests for Josh McDaniels, yet

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2022, 2:56 PM EST
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Given the work that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has done with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this year, some believe he should be a prime candidate to become a head coach again — especially with a team that hopes to get the most out of a young quarterback. While that may still happen, nothing is happening yet.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, none of the eight teams currently seeking head coaches has requested permission from the Patriots to interview McDaniels. Although such requests routinely are granted, the process doesn’t begin until the request is made.

The Patriots are surprised it hasn’t happened. They expect it to occur soon.

Two teams to watch are the Jaguars, who are trying to develop Trevor Lawrence, and the Bears, who sent their 2022 first-round pick to the Giants for the ability to move up and select Justin Fields.

Trent Baalke is the G.M. in Jacksonville, and McDaniels may not want to work with Baalke. In Chicago, the McCaskeys have basically given the keys to the G.M. and coach search to Bill Polian. As one source put it, Polian and McDaniels aren’t close friends. That could keep Polian from nudging the process toward McDaniels.

Speaking of the Giants, they seemed to have real interest in McDaniels two years ago, before they settled on Joe Judge, another Patriots assistant at the time. With some teams seemingly intent on taking their time, in time they could realize that McDaniels is someone to closely consider as they inevitably settle on a new head coach.

14 responses to “No interview requests for Josh McDaniels, yet

  1. I think an owner or GM would have to have a pretty short memory to consider McDaniels as a head coach.

  3. He headcased himself out of a HC position. Played the “yes no yes no yes no yes no…” game with to many teams.
    Nobody has time to deal with that, so it might be a long while, before he gets another shot.

  4. McDaniels was caught cheating during his head coaching stint in Denver – not to mention backing out on the Colts at the last minute. He doesn’t deserve a head coaching gig.

  6. I feel a major reason why he’s not getting interviews is teams don’t trust he’ll ever legit leave New England.

  7. Josh ain’t going unless he’s is going to call the shots

    Did he make mistakes in Denver- yes – but he did some good things as well

    Problem was Elway and his minions worked behind his back against him and he’s not going to let that happen again

    Elway inherited a good team then added Manning bingo Super Bowl

  8. Is it possible that teams are reluctant to interview the guy after the last time he was offered AND ACCEPTED an HC job?

  9. The same McDaniels that took the Colts job and then left them hanging with less time and less of a selection of coaches to hire? You don’t think other teams saw what he did?

  11. It will speak volumes if the Giants and Texans, two teams that seem to love raiding the Pats, have no interest. Although nobody would be able to blame McDaniels if he wanted nothing to do with the Texans.

  12. And why the heck is trent baalke still employed by an nfl team. Oh,the clown show….I forgot.

  13. Why would *anyone* want McDaniels. Failure in Denver, unethical in his interaction with Indy. Most of his success has come with Brady. He’s not going anywhere because no one wants him.

  14. It’s official…there’s a lot of broken branches on the Bill Belichick coaching tree. Take heed!!

