No interview requests for Josh McDaniels, yet

Getty Images

Given the work that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has done with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this year, some believe he should be a prime candidate to become a head coach again — especially with a team that hopes to get the most out of a young quarterback. While that may still happen, nothing is happening yet.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, none of the eight teams currently seeking head coaches has requested permission from the Patriots to interview McDaniels. Although such requests routinely are granted, the process doesn’t begin until the request is made.

The Patriots are surprised it hasn’t happened. They expect it to occur soon.

Two teams to watch are the Jaguars, who are trying to develop Trevor Lawrence, and the Bears, who sent their 2022 first-round pick to the Giants for the ability to move up and select Justin Fields.

Trent Baalke is the G.M. in Jacksonville, and McDaniels may not want to work with Baalke. In Chicago, the McCaskeys have basically given the keys to the G.M. and coach search to Bill Polian. As one source put it, Polian and McDaniels aren’t close friends. That could keep Polian from nudging the process toward McDaniels.

Speaking of the Giants, they seemed to have real interest in McDaniels two years ago, before they settled on Joe Judge, another Patriots assistant at the time. With some teams seemingly intent on taking their time, in time they could realize that McDaniels is someone to closely consider as they inevitably settle on a new head coach.