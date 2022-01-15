Officials count Bengals’ touchdown despite erroneous whistle blown on play

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
An official appeared to mistakenly blow the play dead when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd late in the first half against the Raiders, but the officials allowed the play to stand even though it had been blown dead.

Burrow scrambled to his right and was just inches away from the sideline when he released the pass. A whistle sounded an instant before Boyd caught the ball in the end zone, apparently blown by an official who thought Burrow had stepped out of bounds. Replays clearly showed that Burrow was still in bounds when he released the ball.

The whistle was blown just an instant before Boyd made the catch, and it may not have affected the Raiders’ defense. But an erroneous whistle is supposed to end the play, and for some reason the officials didn’t end that play. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that

“What they should have done, because it’s an erroneous whistle, is actually re-play the down, because it was a loose ball in flight. They can’t have a touchdown on that play, by rule,” McAulay said.

But it was a touchdown, a big one for the Bengals, and one that will have the Raiders upset — and everyone demanding answers from the officials.

30 responses to “Officials count Bengals’ touchdown despite erroneous whistle blown on play

  2. Crap! I want the Bengals to win straight up…no excuses by the opposing fans. That was bull. These refs shouldn’t be that quick with the whistle. I think it came in right as the pass was complete and it didn’t effect the play. Having said that, I would be pissed if I was rooting for the Raiders.

  4. The refs and Raiders are both dropping the ball today. They REALLY stepped on that call, refs make enough mistakes to begin with, and team was going to get hosed on the outcome of that play no matter what the refs decided, but they should have went with the rule book, they are to suppose enforce.

  5. It did look like the Raiders defenders pulled up. But I dont know if any of them would have been able to make a play on the ball.

  10. Raiders will still lose the game regardless, but blown calls like these can’t happen in the postseason.

  11. Would be more relevant if the whistle were slightly earlier. I think any let up from defense was because they assumed he was being forced out of bounds. I mean the whistle happens with the ball 2 feet from his hands, uncontested.

  12. I can’t wait for the comments from Raiders fans who will feign outrage over a technically incorrect call that would have screwed the Bengals had it been called the other way — something you all would have been just fine with.
    The Bengals did everyting legally. Contrary to what Mike Tirco and Drew Brees alleged, replays with synchronized sound clearly show the ball hit the receiver in the hands just as the whistle blew. There was no Raiders player anywhere near enough that could have prevented the TD had he not “let up” because of the whistle as they alleged.
    I wish officials would get calls correct. But under the circumances, one team was going to get the raw end of the stick. In my opinion, it’s better they not rob the team that executed properly by letting the one that didn’t off the hook on a technicality.

  13. Players, Coaches, GM’s, and even owners have to answer to the media…. but the officials are protected more than fragile QBs in the pocket

  15. Someone was going to be unhappy here either way. If the touchdown was overturned, the Bengals would have been just as angry since they’d have had a perfectly legal touchdown removed due to an awful mistake by the officials that had no actual impact on the result. But unless I’m mistaken, the rules don’t leave much room for discretion and/or interpretation… and while the “right” thing to do might have been to let the score stand, the “correct” thing to do was definitely to overturn it.

  16. You can’t just pick and choose when the whistle happened and if it did or didn’t impact the play. Imagine in the NBA if a whistle blew and they counted a shot.

  17. It’s a Jerome booger officiated game. Such nonsense is to be expected.

  18. who could have seen anything like this happening when you give jerome bogar and his crew a playoff assignment.
    an embarrassment to officals everywhere

  20. As long as the NFL allows Jerome Boger to officiate games we will continue to see this type of officiating. And by this type, I mean bad…

  21. I heard it right away and couldn’t believe no one on the telecast said anything, But Tirico is bad and so is Brees. The league has an entire half to come up with an excuse. Will be interesting to hear the explanation. Not a fan of either team but hate to see such glaring mistakes in the playoffs.

  22. This is nothing. Whistle was blown 0.3 seconds before ball was caught. This wasn’t egregious by the officials.

  23. All part of the NFL’s plan to give the team they want to win the Superbowl every opportunity to make that happen. This could mean deliberately blown calls to help push a weaker AFC team to the big game.

  24. Refs have a hard job. No one is perfect. But why don’t we track ref stats like we do with players. QB completion ratings, # of drops, # of blow calls. Make it transparent. Vegas gambling gods need this information to make correct calls on games.

  25. To be honest the whistle was about the identical time he caught the ball. That was a bad whistle but the play wasn’t effected in any way from my view.

  27. bearsman says:
    January 15, 2022 at 6:29 pm
    This is nothing. Whistle was blown 0.3 seconds before ball was caught. This wasn’t egregious by the officials.
    ___________________

    Do you think the refs blow the whistle at the exact same time a foot hits OB, or a knee touches the ground?

    It takes them a second to, so obviously the ball is gonna be halfway there, when the ref blows the whistle after he thought he saw Burrow out of bounds.

  28. Raiders have nothing to complain about on that play. The whistle didn’t change anything. The problem would have been not allowing it.the right call was made. Stop cry and tell your team to play better football.

Leave a Reply

