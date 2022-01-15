Tom Brady vs. Jalen Hurts is the largest age difference ever for playoff starting QBs

Getty Images

When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts take the field on Sunday, they will have the largest age difference ever between starting quarterbacks in an NFL postseason game.

Brady turned 44 on August 3 and Hurts turned 23 on August 7, so the age difference between them is almost exactly 21 years. That’s by far the biggest age difference ever between playoff quarterbacks.

The previous record was set by Brady and Patrick Mahomes, who is 18 years younger than Brady. The Brady-Mahomes matchup has happened twice in the postseason, in the Super Bowl last year and the AFC Championship Game three years ago.

The record for the largest age difference between regular-season starting quarterbacks was set two weeks ago, when Brady and the Buccaneers faced Zach Wilson and the Jets. Wilson was born on Brady’s 22nd birthday. The second-largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in the regular season was set this year by Brady and Justin Fields, the third-largest is Brady and Mac Jones and the fourth-largest is Brady and Hurts.