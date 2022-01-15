Van Jefferson questionable, Taylor Rapp officially out for Monday night

Getty Images

The Rams officially ruled out starting safety Taylor Rapp. He did not clear concussion protocol in time to play Monday night.

Rapp started all 17 games in the regular season.

It means the Rams will play without either of their starting safeties. Jordan Fuller, who started 16 games, injured his ankle in the fourth quarter Sunday and is out for the season.

Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess are the next players up on the depth chart, and Eric Weddle, signed off the street this week, will provide depth.

The Rams list receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) as questionable. He had a full practice Thursday before limited practices Friday and Saturday.

Jefferson started all 17 games and made 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) is doubtful after not practicing all week.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (toe) was a full participant all week and has no designation.