Walt Anderson: The officials determined erroneous whistle came after pass was caught

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2022, 9:29 PM EST
Two plus two is indeed five.

An erroneous whistle should have ended a play before Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd caught a pass in the end zone for a touchdown late in the first half of Cincinnati’s win over Las Vegas. The NFL’s official explanation is that the whistle came after the pass was caught.

Even if the whistle clearly came before the pass was caught.

In a pool report following the seven-point win by the Bengals, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Walt Anderson explained that it was determined that the erroneous whistle happened after Boyd caught the pass.

“We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball,” Anderson said.

Pool reporter Paul Dehner sought clarification of that point. They didn’t think the whistle was blown while the ball was in the air?

“That’s correct,” Anderson said. “They did not feel the whistle was blown before the receiver caught the ball.”

It’s just not accurate. The whistle plainly could be heard before the ball was caught. Indeed, if the whistle was blown after the catch, there was nothing “erroneous” about it.

Anderson also pointed out that, by rule, whether an erroneous whistle sounded is not reviewable. And it wasn’t reviewed. It was discussed. And the discussion was wrong.

That’s the NFL’s story. And the NFL presumably will be sticking to it.

31 responses to “Walt Anderson: The officials determined erroneous whistle came after pass was caught

  1. Nope, nice try, video and audio does not lie.
    Raiders were robbed yet again in postseason.

  2. The corner was beat either way whether the whistle was blown or not, it was going to be a TD. Now the phantom roughing the passer call on Cincy gave the Raiders a gigantic 30 yard play to possibly tie it or go for the win.

  3. When the explanation is worse than the call. Admit you screwed up and move on instead of acting like this didn’t just happen.

  5. Who cares? The NFL would be facing a far bigger PR nightmare if the erroneous whistle costed the Bengals the game

  7. Next time the players union is in negotiations with the league over the collective bargaining agreement, they need to use the lawyer the officials union use. To not be questioned in public by reporters, when players and coaches are day in and day out, is cowardly. Great for the refs and business … But cowardly.

  9. WELL HOW ABOUT THAT!!!! SO NBC’S MIKE TRICO’S CONTINUING HAMMERING ABOUT AN INACCURACY GOT AN ENORMOUS HORNETS NEST STIRRED UP WITH MILLIONS OF NFL FANS FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON AT ALL!!!!

  10. Apparently, NFL refs are all stable geniuses, who make only the best calls, using the best whistles.

  13. Really who cares. Say they got it right. CIN kicks a field goal there and still wins by 4.

  15. WHEN WILL NBC’S MIKE TRICO OFFICIALLY APOLOGIZE TO THE CINCINNATI BENGALS ORGANIZATION AND ALL OF ITS FANS???

  16. Give me a GD break. Let’s talk about the flag picked up for 12 men on the field and a free cheap shot on Burrow

  18. The whistle was blown and the players held up because of that. The refs explanation makes it even worse. Hard to be a fan of football, it gets worse every year now with gambling it sure looks like they have a team in mind whos supposed to win.

  19. Throw the refs under the bus and hide behind a loophole in the rule that doesn’t allow it to be reviewed. Sounds about right for the league.

  20. The Whistle was blown after the receiver caught the ball. Dont believe your lying eyes and ears.

  21. How in the world could refs on the field determine when catch was made in relation to the whistle?

  23. Either the Bengals were gonna get screwed by an erroneous whistle or the Raiders were gonna get screwed by not getting a gift of an erroneous whistle call. That TD happens with or without the whistle, there’s no way anyone stops Boyd from catching that when the whistle blew with the ball 2 feet from his hands. My opinion is that at least from a football perspective, the TD was right. I understand raiders fans complaining, but they’re complaining because they weren’t gifted on a technicality. Bengals were better all day today

  26. That cupcake roughing the passer call was more egregious than the whistle on a TR pass.

    Hope vegas lost on that one

  27. 12 men on the field, multiple delay of games ignored, one of the worst roughing the passers I’ve seen in awhile. Even the fact that a ref tried to blow a play dead where the Bengals completed a touchdown pass. This all shows incompetence, not a fix against the Raiders. Boger and whatever crew that was should not get any more games this year

  28. Raiders fans are mad that a legitimate TD was not taken away from the Bengals by a referee’s error. Burrow threw the ball. Boyd caught the ball. Football plays should trump a referee’s errant whistle.

  30. willige says:
    January 15, 2022 at 9:42 pm
    WELL HOW ABOUT THAT!!!! SO NBC’S MIKE TRICO’S CONTINUING HAMMERING ABOUT AN INACCURACY GOT AN ENORMOUS HORNETS NEST STIRRED UP WITH MILLIONS OF NFL FANS FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON AT ALL!!!
    ——–
    Exactly! I’m not a fan of either team but it was kind of annoying how trico kept bringing that up. He clearly had an agenda. And the play was clearly a TD. He seemed bothered that the refs didn’t screw the Bengals over and negate the TD.

  31. So we’re now so far gone that they aren’t even trying to justify bad calls? Just strait up lying?

