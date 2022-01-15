Will Bills unleash Josh Allen as a runner against the Patriots?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2022, 2:37 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

This is a question we’ve asked before. Twice. And again, recently.

So let’s ask it again. With the season on the line, will the Bills let quarterback Josh Allen loose as a runner tonight?

He ran plenty as a rookie. Since then, the Bills have been more careful when it comes to exposing Allen to the risks associated with abandoning the protections afforded to quarterbacks when passing the ball. Lately, however, that has changed.

In the five games since losing to the Patriots at home in Week 13, Allen has had his four highest single-game rushing totals of the season, from 109 yards at Tampa to 64 at New England to 81 against the Falcons to 64 against the Jets.

The game at Tampa became his first 100-yard rushing performance since his rookie season. It may take 100 yards or close to it from Allen to help the Bills avoid losing to the Patriots in the first postseason encounter between the two teams since 1963.

8 responses to “Will Bills unleash Josh Allen as a runner against the Patriots?

  2. I don’t know about that. Allen says he has circulation problems with his feet in the bitter cold. They go numb. This weather bothers him. We’ll see…

  3. If he does, I hope the Pats defenders “help him up” by the horsecollar when he’s five yards out of bounds.

    It’s totally legal now.

  5. BB’s tactic is to take away a team’s best player. But usually that player does one thing very well. The point of the article is that Josh Allen does two things very well. So sure, try to take away Josh Allen the passer, or Josh Allen the runner, but good luck taking away both.

  6. Every team tries to take away what you do best. You guys think Belichick invented it. The problem is, he’s a road grader who will punish the D backfield when he gets to that level. Good luck stopping him. It’s harder than Fournette.

  7. Pats were absolutely unable to stop the RPO game plan of the Dolphins last week and that was with Tua at QB and the terrible Dolphins run game. With the brutal weather tonight, I would believe that the Bills with Allen at QB will be extremely successful with a similar game plan. I also expect Jones to make rookie mistakes under pressure tonight. Easy Bills win 27-10.

