Will Bills unleash Josh Allen as a runner against the Patriots?

This is a question we’ve asked before. Twice. And again, recently.

So let’s ask it again. With the season on the line, will the Bills let quarterback Josh Allen loose as a runner tonight?

He ran plenty as a rookie. Since then, the Bills have been more careful when it comes to exposing Allen to the risks associated with abandoning the protections afforded to quarterbacks when passing the ball. Lately, however, that has changed.

In the five games since losing to the Patriots at home in Week 13, Allen has had his four highest single-game rushing totals of the season, from 109 yards at Tampa to 64 at New England to 81 against the Falcons to 64 against the Jets.

The game at Tampa became his first 100-yard rushing performance since his rookie season. It may take 100 yards or close to it from Allen to help the Bills avoid losing to the Patriots in the first postseason encounter between the two teams since 1963.