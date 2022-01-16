49ers hit no road blocks on first drive to take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers had no problem with the Dallas defense on their first drive. They needed only seven plays and 4:06 to go 75 yards for an opening touchdown.

San Francisco faced no third downs.

Elijah Mitchell ran for a 4-yard touchdown to cap the drive, and Robbie Gould‘s PAT handed the 49ers an early 7-0 lead.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 3-for-3 for 43 yards.

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel had one catch for 15 yards and two runs for 10 yards.

Travis Benjamin caught a 17-yard pass.

The 49ers easy trip down the field has quieted the crowd at AT&T Stadium.