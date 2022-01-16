Antonio Brown tries to walk back his Tom Brady comments

Getty Images

During his extended appearance on The Full Send Podcast, former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown had some candid things to say about his friendship with Tom Brady.

Speaking to one of the TMZ.com roving reporters, Brown tried to walk back what he had said about Brady.

“I love Tom,” Brown said. “That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady.”

During his podcast interview, Brown sang a different song about his relationship with Brady.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown said. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football.”

Brown reiterated that he needs surgery on his ankle, even though he also said the injury is “getting better.”

As a free agent, he can sign with any team at any time. And if only one team suffers an injury to a key receiver (or a COVID positive a couple of days before game time), maybe a less-than-100-percent Antonio Brown gets a phone call.

Stranger things have happened. This weekend.