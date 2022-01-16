Azeez Al-Shaair active for 49ers vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

The 49ers listed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) as questionable for today’s game against the Cowboys. They will have one of the three.

Al-Shaair is active.

The means for the first time since Week 12, the 49ers will have their top three linebackers with Al-Shaair joining Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

Hufanga and Harris are inactive along with cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, running back Trey Sermon, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore.

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) is back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game.

The Cowboys already had ruled out linebacker Keanu Neal (elbow/chest).

Their other inactives are offensive lineman Matt Farniok, cornerback Nahshon Wright, cornerback Maurice Canady, nose tackle Quinton Bohanna and receiver Simi Fehoko.

Running back Tony Pollard (foot) and left tackle Tyron Smith (knee/ankle) are good to go.