Bears request to interview Reggie McKenzie for G.M.

Getty Images

Another candidate has emerged in the Bears’ search for their new General Manager.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Chicago has put in a request with Miami to interview Reggie McKenzie for the position. McKenzie, who was the Raiders’ General Manager from from 2012-2018, is now a Dolphins’ senior personnel executive.

When with the Raiders, McKenzie drafted quarterback Derek Carr, edge rusher Khalil Mack, and receiver Amari Cooper — cornerstones of the team that went 12-4 and earned a Wild Card berth in 2016.

McKenzie was fired in December 2018 toward the end of Jon Gruden’s first year back as head coach. The Dolphins hired him in February 2019.

The Bears fired G.M. Ryan Pace along with head coach Matt Nagy back on Jan. 10.