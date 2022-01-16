Bill Belichick: “We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight”

Getty Images

The Patriots gave up 47 points to the Bills on Saturday night, the most ever allowed by a Belichick-coached New England team. Afterward, he explained the outcome in his usual terse and concise way.

“We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight,” Belichick told reporters after the loss. “So, [they] certainly deserved to win. Well coached. Team executed well. And we just couldn’t do much of anything. So, we’ll just pick up the piece, go back to work here. Need to find a way to be more competitive.”

He repeated the message that “we couldn’t keep up with them tonight” and that “they were too much for us tonight” and that “they were great tonight.” He resisted any big-picture proclamations about the 2021 Patriots, focusing only on the most recent game.

After roughly five minutes, he said, “They played well. We didn’t. They deserved to win.” And he walked away.

Still Belichick at some point will have to decide what needs to be done to prevent similar outcomes next year, particularly when they play the Bills. It’s incredibly rare for him to be on the wrong end of an outcome like this, and it surely will prompt him to take a closer look at whether there’s something deeper that needs to be addressed.

The end result is that the Patriots have not made it beyond the wild-card round for three straight years. After everything that was done to improve the team in the offseason, and given the vibe around the team after the Patriots beat Buffalo on a Monday night in Week 13, the final verdict for the 2021 Patriots is disappointment.