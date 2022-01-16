Bucs score another TD, Ryan Jensen hurt but doesn’t miss a snap

Getty Images

The bad news for the Buccaneers is that two of their best offensive players are hurt. The good news is their offense keeps chugging along.

The Bucs lost right tackle Tristan Wirfs to an ankle injury on their first drive, then lost center Ryan Jensen on their second. Jensen was bent back awkwardly in a pile, and although he was able to walk off the field under his own power, he was in a lot of pain.

But the play Jensen was hurt on was a Ke'Shawn Vaughn touchdown run that gave the Bucs a 14-0 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

It’s been all Bucs so far, but they have to be concerned about the injuries on their offensive line. Tom Brady will need to keep employing short, quick passes, because he may not have much time to throw the rest of the game with his offensive line falling apart.

But with a 14-0 lead, Brady may not need to throw much more.

UPDATE 1:56 p.m. ET: Jensen returned for the next series without missing a snap.