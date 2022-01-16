Chiefs score two TDs in final two minutes of first half, lead Steelers 21-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Steelers each got off to slow starts in the first quarter. But after Pittsburgh scored on a takeaway, Kansas City’s offense woke up and put up three touchdowns to build a 21-7 halftime lead.

Kansas City’s first points came on running back Jerick McKinnon‘s 4-yard touchdown reception midway through the second period. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent an underhand flip to the back for the TD.

Then after Pittsburgh’s sixth punt of the game, the Chiefs needed only seven plays to go 74 yards for a second touchdown. On third-and-7 from the Pittsburgh 12-yard line, Mahomes tossed a 12-yard pass to receiver Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone for the score.

Pittsburgh quickly went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, giving Kansas City another chance starting on its 20-yard line with 52 seconds left and three timeouts.

Mahomes rolled to his right and fired a 27-yard strike to Demarcus Robinson, moving the Chiefs to Pittsburgh’s 38-yard line. Then on third-and-20, Mahomes delivered a pass past the sticks to tight end Travis Kelce, who ran it in for a 48-yard touchdown.

With Harrison Butker’s extra point, the Chiefs had a 21-7 lead with just 13 seconds left in the half.

Despite the slow start, Mahomes ended the first half 19-of-28 passing for 241 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Kelce leads the club with 94 yards on three catches. McKinnon, filling in for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has 40 yards rushing and had five catches for 58 yards so far.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has had a hand in two turnovers, batting a Mahomes pass up for linebacker Devin Bush’s first-quarter interception. And he returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown.

But Pittsburgh has otherwise been unimpressive. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is just 5-of-14 for 24 yards. Pittsburgh has only 44 total yards, two first downs, and is 1-of-8 on third down.

After the Steelers won the coin toss and took the ball to start the game, the Chiefs will have it first to begin the second half.