Cowboys take advantage of Jimmy Garoppolo’s INT to close to within 23-17

The Cowboys aren’t dead yet. They can thank Jimmy Garoppolo for that.

After getting a 16-yard completion from punter Bryan Anger to C.J. Goodwin on a fake punt, the Cowboys got a 51-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein to close to within 23-10.

The 49ers then melted down on their next possession, with Brandon Aiyuk getting called for a holding penalty on a run for what would have been a first down by Deebo Samuel. Two snaps later, Garoppolo threw a pass straight to Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.

Brown returned the pick 23 yards to the San Francisco 28.

The Cowboys scored five plays later on a 5-yard scramble by Dak Prescott.

Dallas has closed to within 23-17 with 8:02 remaining.

The 49ers lost linebacker Fred Warner with 8:36 remaining. He has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

28 responses to “Cowboys take advantage of Jimmy Garoppolo’s INT to close to within 23-17

  2. My God, listening to Romo is like watching this game with Amy wife’s very annoying Cowboy fanboy cousin, bout as enlightening too.

  5. Lol remember last week when Dak was breaking records against the eagles backups and everyone thought this was the year for Dallas? Lol funny stuff folks

  11. Game over. For a while there, I thought the 49ers were once again going to find a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory…

  15. Dak “Choke” Prescott learns that it’s harder to play against 1st string defenses. No stat padding today. Bwa ha ha ha!

  19. sbebh says:
    January 16, 2022 at 7:50 pm
    Romo’s bias is so obvious. Why is he even allowed to be on the broadcast team?
    Tony isn’t near as much of a homeboy as Troy ‘Cowboy’ Aikman. He can’t go a broadcast without mentioning how great he was.

  21. Nantz and Romo are an embarrassment. This is not the Cowboy homer network, it is a national telecast of a wildcard game. I have never heard a more pathetic instance of a broadcast team rooting on a team in all of my years watching the NFL. That was terrible.

  22. I don’t know who you guys are talking about, nobody was declaring this the head of the Cowboys at any point during the year. Actually the vast majority of talking heads were picking the 49ers. You want to hate Dallas so much, as least hate them for a actual reason.

  23. Yet again the Cowboys choke.. The lack of discipline regarding penalties bites us again.. What a failure and waste of a season…

  24. WITH 1:00 LEFT IN GAME, NFL AND REFS TRIED TO SCREW 49ERS IN ORDER TO GIVE NFL FAVORITES COWBOYS EVERY POSSIBLE CHANCE TO WIN!! REFS MOVED BALL BACKED ON 49ERS ON WHAT WAS CLEARLY A FIRST DOWN WHICH WOULD HAVE ENDED GAME!!! BUT DAK PRESCOTT MAKES HUGE MISTAKE AND TIME RUNS OUT FOR THE GAME!!!

  25. San Fran fans what would you like to say to Romo. My golly he is terrible, He got so excited with the interception I thought he would fall out of the booth.. At end says what a way to end season not San Fran came into Dallas and got a wonderful win. Heck he did not have a clue that the ref had to touch the ball as he said this will have to be looked at . Dallas will have the usual megaphone yell….Wait till next year.

  26. First off let ma say I didn’t have a dog in this fight. The chaingang and refs cost the Cowboys a “chance” at tying or winning the game, the chaingang was still in the process of moving the chains “which are supposed to be set before the ball can be snapped” and the refs just let play continue, there should have been an officials time out just long enough so the chains could be set.

  27. r502 says:
    January 16, 2022 at 8:04 pm
    Nantz and Romo are an embarrassment. This is not the Cowboy homer network, it is a national telecast of a wildcard game. I have never heard a more pathetic instance of a broadcast team rooting on a team in all of my years watching the NFL. That was terrible.
    _________________________________________________

    So by your comment I see you completely missed every game of the previous two seasons when every announcer on every game was like a “Chiefs/Mahomes homer” and everything was Mahomes this and Mohomes that doing nothing but praising Mahomes as the new GOD!

  28. willige says:
    January 16, 2022 at 8:06 pm
    WITH 1:00 LEFT IN GAME, NFL AND REFS TRIED TO SCREW 49ERS IN ORDER TO GIVE NFL FAVORITES COWBOYS EVERY POSSIBLE CHANCE TO WIN!! REFS MOVED BALL BACKED ON 49ERS ON WHAT WAS CLEARLY A FIRST DOWN WHICH WOULD HAVE ENDED GAME!!! BUT DAK PRESCOTT MAKES HUGE MISTAKE AND TIME RUNS OUT FOR THE GAME!!!

    And, refs are penalizing you for unsportsman like use of your CAPS LOCK.

